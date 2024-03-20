How to Bet on Caitlin Clark in the Women’s NCAA Tournament

If you know only one player's name among those participating in March Madness this week – on the men's or women's side – it's probably Caitlin Clark.

Not only has Clark bolstered her legacy as one of the greatest players in the history of college basketball, she has brought an incredible amount of attention to women's basketball -- and that attention has been most evident in the betting community.

According to DraftKings, the amount wagered on women's sports has close to quadrupled over the last three years. I'd guess this year will be the biggest yet, with a lot of attention on the University of Iowa superstar.

Lily Smith/USA TODAY Network

So far in the 2023-24 season, Clark has:

Broken the Big Ten all-time scoring record

Become the Big Ten's all-time leader in assists

Become the career leading scorer in the Big Ten tournament

Become the all-time leader in points among major women's college basketball players

Set the NCAA single-season record for three-pointers

Become the all-time NCAA Division I men's and women's scoring leader

Achieved most three-pointers in a single season by any male or female Division I player

Become the first Division I women's player to score at least 1,000 points in two different seasons

Not surprisingly, she was named the unanimous Big Ten Player of the Year.

So, what record will she break next? Or is she done breaking records for the season? Besides betting on Iowa to win the women's NCAA Tournament (+550), you can bet on some fun Caitlin Clark futures at DraftKings. Here's an example.

When Will Caitlin Clark Record Her 538th Career Three-Pointer?

Clark has 520 career three-pointers – former Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson holds the NCAA women's record with 537. Can Clark get there? Here are the odds DraftKing is offering to bet when (or if) she'll break the record during the tournament:

Elite Eight Game +200

Caitlin Clark Does Not Get to 538 +220

Sweet 16 Game +330

Final Four Game +550

Championship Game +1400

Second-Round Game +5000

Some stats to consider:

She currently has 520 three-pointers in her career. 173 of those have come across 33 games played this season – that's 5.2 per game. She has completed 38.1% of her three-point attempts.

At that pace, she could get the record near the end of the Sweet 16 game or early in the Elite Eight game. However, keep in mind that Clark will probably not play as much in the early rounds. The Hawkeyes should be heavy favorites in the first two rounds, so they may want to rest Clark if they jump out to big early leads.

I like a good payout, so I'll back Clark to break the record in the Final Four.

Remember, March Madness is exactly that, so whatever you bet, sit back and enjoy the madness!

Related: Women's NCAA Tournament 2024: Schedule, Bracket, How to Watch, Game Times, Odds

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.