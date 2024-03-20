Israeli raid of Gaza hospital into its 2nd day

RAFAH, Gaza Strip -- Explosions and shootings shook the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital and surrounding neighborhoods as Israeli forces stormed through the facility for a second day Tuesday. The military said it had killed 50 Hamas militants in the hospital, but it could not be independently confirmed that the dead were combatants.

The raid was a new blow to the Shifa medical complex, which had only partially resumed operations after a destructive Israeli raid in November. Thousands of Palestinian patients, medical staff and displaced people were trapped inside the sprawling complex Tuesday, as heavy fighting between troops and Hamas fighters raged in nearby districts. Details were scarce, with communications from inside the hospital nearly impossible.

"It's very hard right now. There's heavy bombardment in the area of Shifa, and buildings are being hit. The sound of tank and artillery fire is continuous," Emy Shaheen, who lives near the hospital, said in a voice message with repeated booms of shelling audible in the background. She said a large fire had been raging for hours near the hospital.

The Israeli military said it raided Shifa early Monday because Hamas fighters had grouped in the hospital and were directing attacks from inside.

The claim could not be confirmed, and the Hamas media office said all those killed in the assault were civilians. But the surge in fighting in Gaza City underscored Hamas' continued presence in northern Gaza months after Israeli ground troops claimed they largely had control over the area.

The mayhem in the north came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated his determination to invade Gaza's southernmost town, Rafah -- one of the last major towns not targeted by a ground assault.

PREVIOUSLY RAIDED

The army last raided Shifa Hospital in November after claiming that Hamas maintained an elaborate command center within and beneath the facility. The military revealed a tunnel leading to some underground rooms, as well as weapons it said were found inside the hospital. However, the evidence fell short of the earlier claims, and critics accused the army of recklessly endangering the lives of civilians.

The hospital, which is the heart of Gaza's health system, was severely damaged in the assault and has only been able to resume limited operations since. Gaza officials say some 30,000 displaced people were taking refuge in the compound when the new Israeli assault began.

The raid came before dawn Monday when tanks surrounded the facility and troops stormed into multiple buildings.

The military on Tuesday said two of its soldiers had been killed in the operation. It said Tuesday that 300 suspects were detained, including dozens it accused of being fighters from Hamas and the smaller Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad. Some patients were evacuated to nearby Ahli Hospital, said Mahmoud Bassal, civil defense spokesperson.

The raid prompted heavy fighting for blocks around Shifa. Hamas' military wing said it struck two Israeli armored vehicles and a group of soldiers with rockets in the vicinity of the hospital.

Emergency services received multiple calls for help from people whose buildings had been bombed in the streets around Shifa, but rescue teams could not go to the scene because of the fighting, said Mahmoud Bassal, civil defense spokesperson.

Kareem al-Shawwa, a Palestinian living about a half mile from the hospital, said the past 24 hours had been "terrifying," with explosions and heavy exchanges of fire. He said Israeli troops had told residents to evacuate the area, but he and his family were too afraid of getting caught in the fighting to leave their home.

Destroyed buildings stand inside the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)



Israeli soldiers drive a tank on the border with Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The army is battling Palestinian militants across Gaza in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)



Destroyed buildings stand inside Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)



Israeli soldiers on a tank on a position on the border with Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)



Israeli soldiers drive a tank on the border with Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)



Palestinians inspect the damage to a house after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)



Palestinians inspect the damage to a house after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)



Palestinians inspect the damage to a house after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

