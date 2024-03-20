LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Lilly Hiatt at Stickyz, Kevin Kerby at Tavern

Today at 7:00 p.m.

by Jack W. Hill

Singer-songwriter Lilly Hiatt, who has some serious credentials without mentioning that her father is John Hiatt, performs today at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock. Also performing is blues singer Nathan Graham. See the listings for more information or visit stickyz.com. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)
THURSDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Lilly Hiatt, with Nathan Graham, performs from 8-11:45 p.m. at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave. Admission is $32-$50.

Upcoming Events