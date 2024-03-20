Museum joins with Fort Smith rally for antique motorcycle event

FORT SMITH -- The Steel Horse Rally will debut an antique motorcycle show called Bikes and Badges this year after partnering with the U.S. Marshals Museum to create the event.

Bikes and Badges will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 4. Motorcycles 25 years or older will line up at the museum, where event attendees can view the motorcycles and vote for their favorite. Registering a motorcycle for the show is free and open to the public. After the show, participating bikes can ride near the front of the 4 p.m. motorcycle parade, according to a news release from the Steel Horse Rally team.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 4, Fort Smith Harley-Davidson will be paying the museum admission fee for all who wish to visit.

Kim Sigel with Fort Smith Harley-Davidson said the branch recently came under new management, and she thinks this is why the company is sponsoring this event, along with efforts to give back to the community.

Steel Horse Rally President and Founder Dennis Snow said the idea for the event was a collaboration.

"We kicked around a bunch of ideas and, with the museum covering so many decades of history, we thought it would be a great tie-in to bring antique motorcycles to tie in the Marshals Museum and the history that's in the museum and the history of the motorcycles," Snow said.