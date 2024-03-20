Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are now divorced. A Los Angeles Superior Court judgment dissolving their marriage of nearly three years became official Tuesday, six months after the 30-year-old pop star filed a petition to divorce the 28-year-old real estate broker. The two separated more than a year ago, according to court papers. They had a pre-nuptial agreement, had no children and no significant legal disputes in the split, allowing it to move quickly and cleanly through the court system. The terms of their settlement were agreed upon in October, they had only to wait the required six months before a judge's order could take effect. Under the agreement, Grande will make a onetime payment of $1,250,000 to Gomez with no future alimony, give him half of the proceeds of the sale of their Los Angeles home and will pay up to $25,000 toward his attorneys' fees. Grande's petition cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The couple began dating in January 2020 and announced their engagement in December of that year. Grande and Gomez were married May 25, 2021, in a private ceremony at her Montecito, Calif., home.

Former TV producer Dan Schneider broke his silence on claims that he fostered a toxic work environment when he oversaw hit Nickelodeon shows including "The Amanda Show" and "iCarly" in the late 1990s and early 2000s. A day after Investigation Discovery premiered its "Quiet on Set" documentary, a spokesperson for Schneider wrote, "In the challenges of production, Dan could get frustrated at times, and he understands why some employees found that intimidating and stressful." The statement noted that the producer acknowledged that some people did not have a positive experience and he is "truly sorry for that." Schneider, 58, and his TV empire face scrutiny in "Quiet on Set" -- a docuseries that seeks to shed light on claims of sexual abuse and discrimination that young stars and staff members say they experienced during the producer's Nickelodeon reign. "In addition, every day on every set, there were always parents and caregivers and their friends watching filming and rehearsals," the missive added. "Had there been any scenes or outfits that were inappropriate in any way, they would have been flagged and blocked by this multilayered scrutiny."