



OBI's 'Pot O' Gold' event

continues through Friday

Donors who give blood at an Our Blood Institute donor center or mobile drive today through Friday will receive a Lotto Pot O' Gold scratch-off with a chance to win a $200 or $100 Visa gift card or other surprises, plus a "Stand Tall and Donate" T-shirt and one free entry to the Museum of Discovery, a news release said.

The promotion aims to keep the blood supply at a healthy level through the month of March. Historically, blood donations have declined in March, partly due to the absence of high school blood drives, contribute around 25% of the communities' blood supply. The gap in collections arises as students are out of school on break during this time, the release said.

The local OBI donation center is located at 149 Section Line Road, Suite G.

Civil Service panel

sets monthly meeting

The Hot Springs Civil Service Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. today at the Hot Springs Police Department, 641 Malvern Ave., to discuss monthly reports from the fire and police departments.

For more information on the commission and to view the latest agenda, visit:

http://www.cityhs.net/csc

BZA/BAA monthly

meeting canceled

The Hot Springs Board of Zoning Adjustment/Board of Adjustments & Appeals will not meet Wednesday, March 27, due to a lack of agenda items. The next meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. April 24 at City Hall, 133 Convention Blvd.



