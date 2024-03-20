BASKETBALL

McCullar out for tourney

Kansas University guard Kevin McCullar, who has missed significant time due to a bone bruise in his left knee, won't play at all in the NCAA Tournament, Coach Bill Self announced on Tuesday. McCullar averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Jayhawks this season. He was named an All-America honorable mention by the AP on Tuesday. The super-senior guard will remain with the team as long as the Jayhawks remain in the tournament. He will not require surgery, according to Self. Either Elmarko Jackson or Nick Timberlake will start in McCullar's place. McCullar and Kansas center Hunter Dickinson missed the Big 12 tournament last week in Kansas City. Self had previously stated he hoped both could play in the NCAA Tournament. Dickinson, it appears, will attempt to play.

Huskers extend Hoiberg

Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg has received a two-year contract extension through the 2028-29 season and a $750,000 raise to $4.25 million beginning April 1. Hoiberg led the Cornhuskers to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014. They are a No. 8 seed and play Texas A&M in Memphis on Friday. The Huskers (23-10) have their second-most wins in program history, and their third-place finish in the Big Ten was their best conference finish since they tied for second in the Big Eight in 1993.

Lakers' Wood has surgery

Los Angeles Lakers big man Christian Wood had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in the latest injury setback for the team's depth players. The Lakers provided no time frame for Wood's recovery from the procedure, which was performed Tuesday at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. But the injury seems highly likely to sideline Wood for at least the rest of the regular season. The Lakers already are playing without veterans Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent, eroding the depth of what once looked like a solid roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

HOCKEY

Simon dies at 52

Former NHL enforcer Chris Simon has died. He was 52. A spokesperson for the NHL Players' Association said Simon died on Monday night in his hometown of Wawa, Ontario. A cause of death was not immediately available. Simon played 857 regular-season and playoff games over 15 NHL seasons from 1993-2008. Over his career, he fought more than 100 times and racked up 1,824 penalty minutes to rank 67th in league history. He won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 1996 and was part of runs to the final with Washington in 1998 and Calgary in 2004. Simon played five seasons in the KHL from 2008-13 before retiring.

Koltsov's death ruled suicide

Former Belarusian hockey player Konstantin Koltsov, who was coaching in the KHL, has died in Florida, police said Tuesday. He was 42. Miami-Dade Police detective Argemis Colome confirmed Koltsov's death in a statement sent to The Associated Press. Police said the death was an apparent suicide and no foul play was suspected. Koltsov served as an assistant coach for Salavat Yulaev Ufa the past two seasons. He also was an assistant on staff for the Belarusian men's national team. National team Coach Dmitry Baskov called Koltsov's death "an irreparable loss."

FOOTBALL

Jeudy inks new deal

Jerry Jeudy is already going deep for the Browns. The speedy wide receiver, acquired last week in a trade with Denver, has signed a three-year contract extension with Cleveland. Jeudy's new deal runs through the 2027 season. The extension announced Tuesday is worth up to $58 million and includes $41 million guaranteed. The Browns sent fifth- and sixth-round draft picks to the Broncos for Jeudy, a first-round selection in 2020 who will be a downfield target for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Jeudy had his best season in 2022 when he had 67 catches for 972 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Jets add WR Williams

The New York Jets have signed former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams to a one-year contract. The 29-year-old Williams visited the Jets' facility Tuesday and reportedly had meetings with other teams scheduled. But New York didn't let him leave its building without a deal. NFL Network and ESPN reported the agreement between Williams and the Jets is worth up to $15 million. Williams is coming off a torn ACL suffered in the Chargers' third game last season. He was released by Los Angeles last week.

Garoppolo explains ban

Jimmy Garoppolo says his two-game suspension was the result of a mistake in his filing for a therapeutic use exemption for an unspecified substance during his season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He is excited to get past the setback in the coming season with the Los Angeles Rams, who signed him to be Matthew Stafford's backup. It was a large step down from his years of success with the San Francisco 49ers. When he hit free agency, Garoppolo decided he wanted to follow in the footsteps of Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield, who revitalized his career in late 2022 with a successful five-game stint under Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay.

Griffin joins Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a contract Tuesday with free agent cornerback Shaquill Griffin, adding some needed experience to an unproven position group. The eighth-year veteran joins his fifth NFL team, after starting last season with Houston and then moving to Carolina after he was released. Drafted by Seattle in the third round out of UCF in 2017, Griffin has started 79 of 89 games in his career with seven interceptions and 64 passes defensed. He was a Pro Bowl pick in 2019. The Vikings had success with the addition last year of cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. in free agency, but there isn't much settled at the position beyond him.