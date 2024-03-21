Comment period opens for ARDOT proposal to widen road, replace bridge in Western Grove

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting on Tuesday about a proposal to widen U.S. 65 north of Gladden Street to Arkansas 123 and replace Marshall Creek Bridge in the northeast Newton County town of Western Grove.

The meeting is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Western Grove Bible Church Fellowship Hall on Mathis Street in Western Grove.

The public may view meeting materials and provide written comments online here.

Comments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. April 11. A Spanish translation is available. Online comment forms or printout copies of the form can be submitted to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209.

People without internet access can contact Ruby Jordan-Johnson at (501) 569-2379 or ruby.jordan.johnson@ardot.gov to ask questions about the proposed project.