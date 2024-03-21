FILM NOTES: Filmland entries deadline June 1

Filmland submissions

The Arkansas Cinema Society is accepting submissions through June 1, via FilmFreeway (filmfreeway.com/ArkansasCinemaSociety), for short films and features for Filmland: Arkansas, part of its Filmland festival, Aug. 15-18 in the Performing Arts Theater at the the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, 501 E. Ninth St., Little Rock.

Submissions are open to films made in Arkansas, filmmakers from Arkansas who made a film elsewhere and to Arkansas-based producers, directors and writers. Films may also be considered if an Arkansas native plays a lead or key role as an actor, production designer, costume designer, sound designer, composer, editor, cinematographer, animator, visual effects artist, makeup and hair artist or first assistant director. Filmmakers must be available to participate in a conversation about the film if accepted. Selected filmmakers will be notified by July 1.

Filmland: Arkansas isn't a competition per se, but each category features an Audience Award, chosen by those in attendance. Winners of the Professional Shorts and Feature categories are eligible for a Panavision New Filmmaker Grant of $15,000 and $60,000 respectively to be put toward film equipment for their next project.

The Cinema Society is also taking applications for its annual Filmmaking Lab for Teen Girls, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 10-28 at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. The lab is open to young women age 16-18, in their junior and senior years in high school; deadline to apply is April 19. Instructors will be working film professionals from all over the country; participants will learn directing, cinematography, editing, production design, lighting and sound recording as they film and edit their own 5-minute shorts, which will be showcased during the Filmland festival in August. It's free. Visit arkansascinemasociety.org/educational/filmmaking-lab-for-teen-girls.

Fayetteville Film Fest

Fayetteville Film Fest will feature short films by Arkansas filmmakers, 8 p.m. April 6 at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.

Films will be screened in two blocks with an intermission. Featured films and filmmakers:

◼️ "Libertad," directors: Hilary Lex & Ashley Hayes (17 minutes). A documentary chronicling World Ride's program in Guatemala through the eyes of Christa, the first ride leader in the country. (World Ride is a nonprofit that works to empower women globally through mountain biking.)

◼️ "Kids from West Fork," director: Dalton Hays (4 minutes). A celebration of the people and community of West Fork, Ark.

◼️ "Morning Room," director: Lexie Mosby (10 minutes). Lou confronts her boyfriend Damon, after discovering he has been molesting her in her sleep.

◼️ "I Can't Do This Anymore," director: Laina Adelle Ludwig (12 minutes). A father and daughter deal with the loss of a loved one.

◼️ "Moment of Peace," director: Raelyn Munneke (8 minutes). Audrey's a writer, Carla's an avid scuba diver, Melissa's a veterinarian and Laura manages recruiting at a top company; they are also mothers whose busy lives involve a constant chaos of needs and wants that are not their own.

◼️ "Angle of Attack," director: Russell Leigh Sharman (12 minutes). A best friend drags a young man and his beer-swilling buddies to an open-mic poetry jam at a posh wine bar.

◼️ "Different Not Less," director: Alexandra Duran (4 minutes), an exploration of the personal and authentic view of a teenager's acceptance of her late autism diagnosis.

◼️ "J.O.E.," director: Bailey Vo (14 minutes), a drama/coming-of-age short that shares the message that sometimes not everything is as it seems, and also that it's all right to reach out for help if you are struggling mentally.

◼️ "Madness Within," directors: Tyler Horne and Levi Horne (13 minutes). An occultist doctor suspects something sinister is wrong with his new patient.

◼️ "Joan and the Rolling Stone," director: Ethan Edwards (8 minutes). A young woman finds answers to her own grief when she embarks on a journey with a talking bowling ball.

Tickets are $15 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

"Gone With the Wind" returns to theaters nationwide, including several in Arkansas, to mark the 85th anniversary of its release. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Turner Classic Movies)



'Wind-y' anniversary

Fathom Events' Big Screen Classics series continues with the 1939 drama "Gone With the Wind," returning to theaters nationwide in honor of its 85th anniversary:

◼️ April 7 -- 1 and 6:30 p.m., Riverdale 10 in Little Rock, Cabot 8 in Cabot, Hot Springs 8 in Hot Springs and the Golden Ticket Cinemas 8 in Harrison; 1 and 7 p.m., Colonel Glenn 18 in Little Rock, Towne Centre in Conway and the Texarkana 14 in Texarkana; 12:30 and 6 p.m. at the Movie Tavern; 6:30 p.m. only at the Search 8 in Searcy and the Oaks 7 in Harrison; 1 p.m. only at the Jonesboro Towne Cinema in Jonesboro, the Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers and the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville.

◼️ April 8 -- 6:30 p.m. at the Riverdale 10 and the Movie Tavern in Little Rock, the Cabot 8, Hot Springs 8, Searcy 8 and the Oaks 7 in Harrison; 7 p.m. at the Colonel Glenn 18, the Towne Centre in Conway, Golden Ticket in Harrison, Jonesboro Towne Cinema, Texarkana 14, Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville and the Pinnacle Hills in Rogers.

◼️ April 10 -- 6:30 p.m. at the Riverdale 10 and the Movie Tavern in Little Rock, the Cabot 8, Hot Springs 8, Searcy 8, Oaks 7 in Harrison; 7 p.m. at the Colonel Glenn 18, the Towne Centre in Conway, Golden Ticket in Harrison, Jonesboro Towne Cinema, Texarkana 14.

The special screenings include an introduction by film historian Leonard Maltin. Ticket information and tickets are available via fathomevents.com/events/gone-with-the-wind-85th-anniversary.







