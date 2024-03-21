For civic education

I have been drawn to politics and the study of history from a young age. My dad taught high school history, civics, and English when I was young, and our home was well-stocked with books, many of which were works of history and biographies of political leaders.

As a child, my family spent our summer vacations traveling to Washington, D.C., visiting presidential homes such as Mount Vernon, Monticello, and the Hermitage, and visiting historical places like Charleston, S.C. I grew up immersed in politics and history.

My first overtly political memory revolved around President Ronald Reagan speaking on national TV. Reagan occupies my earliest political memories, including vague memories of the 1984 campaign. My senior year of high school coincided with the election of President Bill Clinton, and I developed dreams of a political career of my own, which led me to work on campaigns, chair a congressional campaign, and run for office twice. I currently serve as a member of the Randolph County Quorum Court.

Today, I am saddened and troubled by the lack of knowledge and understanding of the essential civic responsibilities and rights of those eligible to vote. Far too many Americans view politicians as the problem and see government as the problem. Several years ago, I had a young pastor who joked that if you broke down the word politics, it means "many blood-sucking creatures." Reagan joked that the scariest words in the English language were, "I'm from the government, and I'm here to help."

While humorous, these quips rely on the idea that government is part of the problem and should be viewed with suspicion. Today, we live in a political environment where anyone who opposes us or our political positions is seen as un-American or unpatriotic. Put another way, they are the enemies of true Americans. The concept of political opponents with competing visions but focused on a better future for the state and nation is long-gone. The country is suffering as a result, and democracy is in danger.

Please understand that politicians have earned much of these negative feelings. We have to look no further than this paper's recent reporting concerning legislators' abuse of per diem. Every year, this newspaper reports on the grotesque sums of money that members of the Legislature charge "we the people" for travel, lodging, and other expenses.

These legislators continually game the system to pad their salaries and they have become more blatant in their efforts. By their own admission, these "public servants" attend meetings of committees that they do not serve and stick us, the taxpayers, with the bill. Why would they not when there is little to no accountability, and they stand almost no chance of being defeated in what is essentially a one-party state?

Based on the results of the recent primary election, it is virtually impossible to beat a legislative incumbent. It also is evident that Arkansans see little reason to partake in the electoral process. Look no further than that abysmal turnout in the recent primary election, where just 20.6 percent of the state's voters exercised their right to vote, the lowest in the last four presidential primaries.

Despite the abuse of political leaders, much of the cause for today's issues revolves around our lack of civic education.

Voters are uneducated when it comes to both the Arkansas and U.S. Constitution. Arkansas' education system, both at the secondary and collegiate level, is turning out students who lack the most basic understanding of the Electoral College, primaries, election laws, and why they should vote. The voter turnout in the recent Super Tuesday primary drives this point home. Voters are increasingly alienated from participation in government, further endangering democracy.

Democracy relies on an active and informed citizenry. This lack of civic involvement and participation means that elected leaders can and will increasingly do as they please with little to no accountability. Increasingly, legislative and congressional districts have been gerrymandered, drawn in such a way as to assure the victory of one political party, where the voters stand little to no hope of voting out the offending official.

This lack of accountability and the appearance that voting means little has alienated younger citizens. We can no longer call them younger voters since many do not participate.

We must do a better job not only providing civic education but also making sure Arkansans are equipped to be active citizens. The stakes for our democracy are too high to ignore this problem. Once trust in and belief in democracy reaches a crucial point, there will be little chance of turning back.

Rodney Harris is a former Republican nominee for state representative, holds a Ph.D. in history from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, and specializes in political history. His dissertation 'Arkansas' Divided Democracy: The Making of the Constitution of 1874" examines the Arkansas Constitution and the ideology of the men who wrote it. He also serves as a trustee of the Arkansas Historical Association.