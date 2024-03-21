Four people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

ARRESTS

Arkansas Department of Community Corrections

Landon Wooldridge, 21, of 1000 Sawtooth Court in Centerton, was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery. Wooldridge was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Keith Price, 26, of 1100 Lariat Drive in Centerton, was arrested Tuesday in connection with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a minor. Price was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Nathan Buck, 58, of 16126 Winn Creek Road in Winslow, was arrested Wednesday in connection with terroristic threatening and public intoxication. Buck was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

Christian Ruiz, 27, of 2138 Chestnut Ave. in Broken Arrow, Okla., was arrested Tuesday in connection with second-degree battery. Ruiz was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.