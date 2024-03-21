FYI Calendar: Go fly a kite Saturday at Turpentine Creek

Chocolate? Movies? History? We've got it all for you right here!

Take The Kids

School's Out Movies -- "Under the Boardwalk," 2 p.m. March 21, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Outdoor Movie -- "Wish," 7:30 p.m. March 22, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Kite Fest At The Refuge -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 23, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs. Free. turpentinecreek.org.

Vincent van Gogh Inspired Art -- 4 p.m. March 27, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Third Annual Street Fair -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 30, 11 N. Third St. in Fort Smith. Free. olenandcomarket.com.

Egg Dying for Kids -- 10 a.m. March 30, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $15. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

Historically Speaking

Curator Talk -- "A Great Forward Step: The First Female Marshals," with curator Dave Kennedy discussing the first women to wear the marshals' star in honor of Women's History Month, noon March 22, U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free with admission. usmmuseum.org.

Arkansas Archaeological Month -- "History in the Ozarks' Dirt: Archaeology at Van Winkle's Mill" with Carl Drexler, 2 p.m. March 24, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Historic Sites Driving Tour -- A fundraiser for the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. March 30. Reservations required. $15/each, two for $25. Dale Phillips 812-899-2049, bellavistamuseum.org.

__

At the Movies

Pitts Fest -- An evening of six local films directed or produced by Jason Pitts, including the premiere of "Take It Slow," 6:30 p.m. March 21, Bakery District in Fort Smith. Hosted by the Fort Smith International Film Festival. $5 suggested donation. fortsmithfilm.com.

__

Hear It Here!

"Voices of the Future" -- Featuring Saehyun Kim & Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, 7 p.m. March 27, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $5-$50. arphil.org.

__

Read And Write

Book Signing -- With Taylor Prewitt, author of "Before It Got Complicated," 5:30 p.m. March 21, Fort Smith Museum of History. $4-$8. fortsmithmuseum.org.

Friends of the Library Book Sale -- March 21-23, Bentonville Public Library. Free admission. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Hoopla Book Club -- "An American Marriage," 2 p.m. March 26, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org/hoopla.

Sleuth or Consequences -- "Blackwater Falls" by Ausma Zehanat Khan, 6 p.m. March 26, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

UA Press Author Spotlight -- Susan Croce Kelly, "Newspaperwoman of the Ozarks," 6 p.m. March 27, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Books & Brews Book Club -- "Must Betray You" by Ruta Sepetys, 5:30 p.m. April 1, Ozark Beer Co. in Rogers. Hosted by Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

__

Time For Theater

"Cambodian Rock Band" -- 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through March 24, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $49-$59. theatre2.org.

__

Eat & Drink

River Valley Crawfish Festival -- With music, carnival, crawfish eating contest, March 21-23, Sebastian County Fairgrounds in Greenwood. Free. sebastiancountyfair.com.

Cocktail Tour -- A Night With Frank Lloyd Wright, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m. March 21, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass -- Watercolor Butterflies, 6-8 p.m. March 22, Crystal Bridges Museum. $40. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Chocolate Lovers Festival -- 1-5 p.m. March 23, Eureka Springs Community Center. $25. eurekaspringschamber.com.

Cocktail Tour -- I Like Big Bugs, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m. March 28, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Do Something New

Open Mic Night -- 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 21, Dewey's Cafe at the Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Two-Step Lessons -- And square dance, 6 p.m. March 23, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

"Magic, Beyond the Ghost Light" -- Join magician Carlos David and paranormalist Vince Johari as they explore what lies beyond the edge of the candle's last flicker of light, 7 p.m. March 23, King Opera House in Van Buren. $20-$30. kingoperahouse.com.

Bingo For Books -- 6 p.m. March 28, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com