Robert Gates, former U.S. secretary of defense, said in a statement he "can see that the call to make a difference is still felt strongly" at William & Mary, as the Virginia university announced that an academic building on the Williamsburg campus will be named after him.

Steve Halloran, a Republican state senator of Nebraska, "was so out of line and unnecessary and disgusting" for reading on the floor Alice Sebold's experience of sexual violence when she was 18 years old, invoking Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh's name, the Democrat claimed.

Klaus Pflugbeil, 58, and Yilong Shao, 47, both of Ningbo, China, face up to 10 years in prison as federal prosecutors in New York say they set up a battery manufacturing technology company in China, stole trade secrets from Tesla and "sold products developed with the stolen trade secrets."

Cori Freidhof, a deputy clerk in the Nye County, Nev., clerk's office, was appointed by commissioners to oversee elections in the rural county as Mark Kampf, who led a hand-count of votes in the 2022 midterms, steps down.

Juan Tejedor Baron, a 25-year-old migrant from Colombia, pleaded guilty to killing his 73-year-old male lover in a deal with prosecutors, avoiding a life sentence, as they will recommend a minimum term of 20 years to the Hawaii Paroling Authority, according to court documents.

Chris Swanson, sheriff of Genesee County, Mich., announced that Tim Kildee, the 57-year-old brother of U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, was fatally shot in Vienna Township after getting into a "yelling match" with his 27-year-old son.

Matthew Fregi, a defense attorney, and Kevin Bell, deputy district attorney in Contra Costa County, Calif., were treated for injuries after authorities say a murder suspect broke through a restraint device and used a pen to stab Fregi on the head and face and scratched Bell, who attempted to detain him.

Jeffrey Young Jr., a Tennessee nurse practitioner who called himself the "Rock Doc," was sentenced to 20 years in prison for illegally prescribing thousands of doses of opioids in return for money and sex, federal prosecutors said.

Michael Tilson Thomas, 79-year-old former music director of the San Francisco Symphony, will conduct the New York Philharmonic in the opening of the orchestra's subscription program.