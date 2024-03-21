LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP

Wednesday's games

PREP BASEBALL

ROGERS HERITAGE 13, TULSA VICTORY CHRISTIAN 1 The War Eagles remained undefeated with a six-inning win at Gulf Shores, Ala. Jack Hamm drove in four runs for Heritage (11-0), while Bennett Crafton, Ethan Martin and P.J. Austin added two hits apiece. Crafton scored twice, while Martin drove in a run and scored twice. Austin also drove in two runs and scored once. Parker Morris picked up the win on the mound, allowing an unearned run on one hit. He also struck out 11.

FAYETTEVILLE 10, NEW HAVEN (CONN.) HOPKINS, 0 Fayetteville finished tournament play in Polk County, Fla., with a 10-0 victory over New Haven Hopkins. Landon Schaefer had two hits and four RBI to lead Fayetteville (7-2). Jude Rana added two hits and two RBI, while Henry Hanes pitched four scoreless innings and struck out seven to earn the victory.

PEORIA (ARIZ.) SUNRISE MOUNTAIN 8, ROGERS 3 Caleb Champion had a double and a triple, while Zach Lawing and Bryson McIntosh had two doubles each as the Mounties (8-2) dropped their final game in the Best of the West tournament. Rogers pitchers combined to walk nine.

Tuesday's games

PREP BASEBALL

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 9, MEDINA (TENN.) SOUTH GIBSON 2 Springdale Har-Ber scored six runs in the fourth inning en route to a 9-2 win at a tournament in Memphis. Braden Sprague went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI to lead the Wildcats, who collected six hits and took advantage of three errors by South Gibson. Gavin Moore got the win after he allowed two earn runs in six innings.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 14, COVINGTON, TENN. 1 Har-Ber blasted Covington in a second game. The Wildcats (8-3) blew the game open with six-run rallies in the fourth and sixth innings. Caleb Smith had three hits and five RBI to lead Har-Ber. Rhett Richardson allowed one run and three hits in five innings to earn the victory.

FAYETTEVILLE 7, NEW YORK CALHOUN 4 Charlie Graves had three hits and two RBI to lead Fayetteville in a tournament game in Polk County, Fla. Eli Patrick earned the victory while Charlie Garton got the save.

FAYETTEVILLE 15, LAKELAND (FLA.) LAKE GIBSON 4 Carter Morris, Tab Bryant, and Jaison DeLamar had two hits and two RBI apiece in a run-rule victory for Fayetteville. Landon Schaefer and Chase Stanton combined to limit Lake Gibson to one hit in six innings.