Logan County woman killed in fatal crash in Mississippi County

A Paris woman was killed Wednesday in northeast Arkansas, according to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report.

Tanya Marie Mitchell, 55, of Paris was killed in the accident as was Jeanetta Rose Kubes, 40, of Crockett.

According to police, Kubes was driving a 2022 Toyota northbound on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County at mile marker 39 about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday when the car left the roadway and struck the back of a parked, unoccupied 2016 Freightliner semitrailer.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to police.