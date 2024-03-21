



MGM Resorts says its relationship with Bruno Mars is one of "mutual respect" and "Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM." The company's statement issued Monday disputes a report Friday from NewsNation, citing an unidentified source, claiming that Mars had debts as high as $50 million from table games. "We're proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world's most thrilling and dynamic performers. From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno's brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe," an MGM Resorts International representative wrote in an email responding to a request for comment. "He has no debt with MGM." The NewsNation report went on to say Mars continues to perform his residency production at Dolby Live to pay down debt. The unconfirmed numbers are Mars, 38, makes $1.5 million a night, $60 million a year after taxes. As a result, the source is quoted saying, "[MGM] basically owns him." But if those numbers were accurate, Mars' losses would be higher than he makes for the residency. A person familiar with Mars' residency said of the report, "That whole thing is such BS."

Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney and Cody Johnson are the leading nominees for the 2024 CMT Music Awards, celebrating the best in country music videos. The five artists are tied with three nominations apiece. Ballerini will also host the show beginning at 7 p.m. April 7 from Austin, Texas' Moody Center. All -- except for Moroney -- are up for the night's biggest honor, Video of the Year, which has 16 contenders, not including featured artists. For Jelly Roll, it is his first nomination in the category. Last year, he was the CMT Music Awards' most awarded artist, taking home three trophies. There are also 14 first-time nominees this year, including Amber Riley, Bret Michaels, Hozier and Zach Bryan. The show will air on CBS and stream live to Paramount+ who also have have a Showtime subscription. Otherwise, it will be available to stream on Paramount+ the next day. Fans can vote online for their favorite music videos. Voting for the coveted Video of the Year award will remain open into the live show.





Jelly Roll is seen during Amazon Music Country Heat at Country Radio Seminar on Wednesday Feb. 28, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)





