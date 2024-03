NCAA men’s basketball tournament scores and schedule

FIRST FOUR at Dayton, Ohio

Tuesday's games

(16) Wagner 71, (16) Howard 68

(10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42

WEDNESDAY'S All times Central

(16) Grambling State 88,

(16) Montana State 81, OT

(10) Colorado 60, (10) Boise State 53

ROUND OF 64

Today's games

(8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Michigan State, 11:15 a.m. (CBS)

(6) BYU vs. (11) Duquesne, 11:40 a.m. (TruTV)

(3) Creighton vs. (14) Akron, 12:30 p.m. (TNT)

(2) Arizona vs. (15) Long Beach State, 1 p.m. (TBS)

(1) North Carolina vs. (16) Wagner, 1:45 p.m. (CBS)

(3) Illinois vs. (14) Morehead State, 2:10 p.m. (TruTV)

(6) South Carolina vs. (11) Oregon, 3 p.m. (TNT)

(7) Dayton vs. (10) Nevada, 3:30 p.m. (TBS)

(7) Texas vs. (10) Colorado State, 5:50 p.m. (TNT)

(3) Kentucky vs. (14) Oakland, 6:10 p.m. (CBS)

(5) Gonzaga vs. (12) McNeese State,

6:25 p.m. (TBS)

(2) Iowa State vs. (15) South Dakota State, 6:35 p.m. (TruTV)

(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Saint Peter's, 8:20 p.m. (TNT)

(6) Texas Tech vs. (11) NC State, 8:40 p.m. (CBS)

(4) Kansas vs. (13) Samford, 8:55 p.m. (TBS)

(7) Washington State vs. (10) Drake, 9:05 p.m. (TruTV)

Friday's games

(8) Florida Atlantic vs. (9) Northwestern,

11:15 a.m. (CBS)

(3) Baylor

vs. (14) Colgate, 11:40 a.m. (TruTV)

(5) San Diego State vs. (12) Ala.-Birmingham, 12:45 p.m. (TNT)

(2) Marquette vs. (15) W. Kentucky, 1 p.m. (TBS)

(1) UConn vs. (16) Stetson, 1:45 p.m. (CBS)

(6) Clemson vs. (11) New Mexico, 2:10 p.m. (TruTV)

(4) Auburn vs. (13) Yale, 3:15 p.m. (TNT)

(7) Florida vs. (10) Colorado, 3:30 p.m. (TBS)

(8) Nebraska vs. (9) Texas A&M, 5:50 p.m. (TNT)

(4) Duke vs. (13) Vermont, 6:10 p.m. (CBS)

(1) Purdue vs. (16) Grambling State, 6:25 p.m. (TBS)

(4) Alabama vs. (13) College of Charleston, 6:35 p.m. (TruTV)

(1) Houston vs. (16) Longwood, 8:20 p.m. (TNT)

(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) James Madison,

8:40 p.m. (CBS)

(8) Utah State vs. (9) TCU, 8:55 p.m. (TBS)

(5) Saint Mary's (Calif.) vs. (12) Grand Canyon, 9:05 p.m. (TruTV)