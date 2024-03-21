Purdue on path for redemption

Purdue had just fallen unexpectedly in the Big Ten Tournament last week and Braden Smith sat down alongside star Zach Edey and Coach Matt Painter to meet reporters.

It took three questions to conjure a March Madness specter: the Boilermakers' loss as a No. 1 seed to 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson in last year's NCAA Tournament.

"I don't think we're really worried about what happened last year," Smith said matter-of-factly.

Yes, Purdue has looked like a title contender all season and owns another 1-seed as the NCAAs begin this week. Yet one bad night at the worst possible time hangs over a program that has had multiple March Madness stumbles.

Only one other program knows that ignominy: Virginia, which fell to UMBC in the first-ever 16-vs-1 upset in 2018. Yet those Cavaliers regrouped to win the national championship the following season, offering a roadmap for the Boilermakers' potential path to redemption and proof it can be done.

"'They weren't the first to do it, so it's not the worst thing in the world -- it's the second-worst thing in the world," said former Virginia star Ty Jerome, now with the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers. "To go through that together and bounce back together ... it's definitely going to make them stronger. I hope they've talked about it.

"That's the best way to move forward, is to embrace it, to talk about it and let it fuel you."

Like Virginia five years ago, Purdue has heard steady questions, references and taunts. In preseason. Amid wins and losses. They'll pick up in intensity this week; that's what happens when you are on the wrong side of a 150-2 all-time ledger for No. 1 seeds against No. 16 seeds.

"Every arena we went to, we heard chants of 'FDU! FDU!' throughout the whole game," reserve forward Camden Heide said, "so we've kind of heard it ever since we lost."

But the moment is here, the chance to shut it all down. The Boilermakers (29-4) headline the Midwest Region, led by a reigning national player of the year in the 7-4 Edey -- who was named an unanimous Associated Press first-team All-American for the second consecutive season on Tuesday.

Yet Friday's first-round matchup against Grambling also feels like returning to a crime scene for a program facing long-standing pressure to reach its first Final Four since 1980. It illustrates why the Boilermakers' challenge differs from that of No. 1 overall tournament seed and reigning national champion Connecticut, or fellow top regional seeds Houston and North Carolina with recent Final Four trips.

"We've embraced it for 12 months," Painter said, adding: "A lot of times, that's the best medicine, is to be able to sit in that adversity. But you can't fix something if you don't own it. And I think from a staff standpoint, we own it and our players own it."

The Virginia parallels are strong. Both opened the following seasons highly ranked and won early season marquee tournaments (Purdue with the Maui Invitational, Virginia with the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas).

Each won its conference regular-season race (Virginia tied UNC in the Atlantic Coast Conference) before a semifinal loss in the league tournament. They entered the NCAA tourney with matching 1-seeds and 29-win totals.

They also toted along the burden of recent postseason losses beyond the most incomprehensible of upsets. And there was something deeper, the stomach-dropping lurch that comes when a Final Four dream is crashing in the opening game, regarded as a formality for title contenders. Virginia Coach Tony Bennett recalled hearing that Purdue was in trouble last March.

Eventual Final Four most outstanding player Kyle Guy was open about battling anxiety and shared that the team heard death threats. Jerome described "shock and trauma" upon returning to the team hotel, and that sitting with the embarrassment was "like rock bottom."

DeAndre Hunter, who missed the UMBC game with an injury and is now with the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, remembers talking with Jerome immediately afterward about coming back to win the title.

"It just comes from within," Hunter said. "Everybody's going to be down on you. Everybody's going to be thinking about that game that you lost. That's how it was for us. That's all people talked about the whole year. It didn't matter how we did during the year."

Virginia ultimately got its storybook ending, but not without white-knuckle vibes. The Cavaliers played tight again against 16th-seeded Gardner-Webb and trailed by 14 in the first half, stirring their own uh-oh moment that both Jerome and Hunter referenced when discussing 2019.

Virginia emerged from halftime with a 14-2 run to take over, earning the routine win that was anything but 12 months earlier.

There was the regional final against -- coincidentally -- Purdue. The Cavaliers survived Carsen Edwards torching their vaunted defense for 42 points and needing the Kihei Clark-to-Mamadi Diakite buzzer-beater to force OT before advancing.

In the Final Four, Virginia edged Auburn 63-62 when Guy hit three free throws with 0.6 seconds left after being fouled on a three-pointer. The Cavaliers completed the run by using Hunter's clutch corner three-pointer with 12.9 seconds left to force overtime before beating Texas Tech for the title.

That night in Minneapolis, they cut the nets and danced amid confetti falling from the rafters in what seemed both celebratory and cathartic. They alternated between huge smiles and hypnotized stares toward videoboards as the "One Shining Moment" highlight montage that is a tournament-capping tradition began to play.

Bennett savored the scene from the background, leaning against a railing at the stage's edge while holding a cut-down net.

Now it's up to the Boilermakers to follow the Cavaliers' path through that wilderness.

"Yeah, we are trying to prove ourselves from last year because we shouldn't have lost to FDU," forward Mason Gillis said. "But we know we can't change that. The only thing that we can do is go out and play our best every single game from here on out."

FILE - Purdue head coach Matt Painter walks off the court after losing to Fairleigh Dickinson 63-58 in a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. Virginia coach Tony Bennett said he offered to talk with Purdue coach Matt Painter as a resource after the Boilermakers' loss to Fairleigh Dickinson. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)



FILE - Virginia's Ty Jerome, center, and Kyle Guy, right, celebrate after defeating Texas Tech 85-77 in the overtime in the championship of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. Jerome said the Cavaliers needed time to regroup from the UMBC loss but grew stronger as a result in their push to the national title the following year.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)



FILE - Virginia head coach Tony Bennett, center, celebrates with guard Ty Jerome, left, after the championship game against Texas Tech in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. Virginia won 85-77 in overtime. Virginia fell to UMBC in the first-ever 16-vs-1 upset in 2018. Yet those Cavaliers regrouped to win the national championship the following season. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)



FILE - Virginia's Kyle Guy, center, walks off the court following the team's 74-54 loss to UMBC in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018. Virginia fell to UMBC in the first-ever 16-vs-1 upset in 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, FIle)



FILE - Virginia's Ty Jerome, Devon Hall, Nigel Johnson and Mamadi Diakite, from left, watch as a UMBC player shoots free throws during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., March 16, 2018. Virginia fell to UMBC in the first-ever 16-vs-1 upset in 2018. Yet those Cavaliers regrouped to win the national championship the following season. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)



FILE - Virginia's Isaiah Wilkins (21) is consoled after fouling out during the second half of a first-round game against UMBC in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018. Virginia fell to UMBC in the first-ever 16-vs-1 upset in 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)



FILE - Virginia coach Tony Bennett, center, congratulates UMBC's Jairus Lyles, left, after a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

