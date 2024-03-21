Record sealing clinic to be held April 22 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition and Legal Aid of Arkansas plan to hold another record sealing clinic next month.

The free clinic will be 4-8 p.m. April 22 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 224 N. East Ave., according to a news release.

Record sealing is the process of hiding a person's criminal record from public view. Once sealed, the conduct is deemed by law never to have occurred.

Those who seal their records will have these past charges and arrests not show when they apply for jobs, housing and education opportunities that might be held against them in those decisions.

Those who have completed their court obligations for misdemeanor and some felony charges are eligible to get their records sealed. There's no limit on the number of misdemeanor charges that can be sealed, the release states.

The focus of the event is Washington County courts and cities within Washington County.

Registration for the event is encouraged at www.tinyurl.com/helpsealmyrecord or by calling Legal Aid at 1-870-972-9224, extension 4324. Walk-ins are available but based on availability of attorneys the day of the event.