Residents ask for area to be annexed from Lincoln schools boundary into Prairie Grove district

Jerry McCormick, who lives on Kelly Mountain Road outside Prairie Grove, speaks March 14 in favor of a proposal to ask the state Board of Education to annex about 280 acres from the Lincoln Consolidated School District into the Prairie Grove School District. Superintendent Lance Campbell (right) takes notes during the public comment meeting. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Lynn Kutter) PRAIRIE GROVE -- Five people spoke earlier this month in favor of asking the Arkansas Board of Education to annex about 280 acres in the Kelly Mountain Road area from the Lincoln Consolidated School District into the Prairie Grove School District.