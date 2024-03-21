Siloam Springs announces town hall meeting to discuss proposed annexation

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The city is preparing to introduce an annexation ordinance ahead of a community-wide referendum set for the November general election, according to a news release.

The city will host an interactive town hall meeting from 4:30-7:30 p.m. April 11 at City Hall. The event is designed as a come-and-go open house, the release states. During the event, city staff will provide information about the annexation, answer questions and collect feedback from attendees.

The proposed annexation map under discussion covers approximately 1,785 acres and includes 144 address points. Community members interested in examining the details of the proposed map can find it at https://bit.ly/4ceAosD.

Residents may also submit questions and provide feedback on the annexation proposal through an online form available at https://forms.office.com/r/9EQ9dw5pXD.