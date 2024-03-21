Spencer Strider Has the Best Odds to Win 2024 NL Cy Young Award

Blake Snell, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, signed a two-year, $62 million deal with the San Francisco Giants on Monday. His odds to repeat as NL Cy Young opened at +2200 before moving to +1800, behind Tyler Glasnow (+1400) and ahead of Aaron Nola (+2200).

Snell led the majors with a 2.25 ERA last season and finished with a 14-9 record. Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

Despite his move to the Giants from the San Diego Padres, Snell still holds the eighth-best odds on the board. Snell's impressive performance last season, with a 2.25 ERA, earned him his second Cy Young award (his first came in 2018 with the Tampa Bay Rays of the American League). This history of success suggests there could be significant value in betting on Snell to go back-to-back.

The favorite for the award is Braves pitcher Spencer Strider. Despite leading the league in strikeouts and wins last season, Strider was not even one of the three finalists for the award in 2023. However, it seems Vegas is looking at Strider much more favorably this year. The Braves righty is already setting more records this season, making five scoreless starts for the Braves in spring training -- tying a record set by Clayton Kershaw and Justin Verlander. Should he throw one more start this spring without ceding a run, he will make more history.

Strider has 29 strikeouts in his 18 ⅔ innings pitched in Grapefruit League play. He's also added a new curveball this season.

The Braves have the second-best odds to win the World Series (+450), and at a nearly 5-to-1 payout, this bet looks solid.

The next-best odds belong to Phillies righty Zack Wheeler (+800), who just signed a fresh three-year deal with Philadelphia. He finished second in Cy Young voting in 2021 and has yet to take home his first award.

Logan Webb's odds are the third-best at +950. Webb finished second in the 2023 Cy Young voting behind new teammate Snell.

Here are the current NL Cy Young odds leaders:

Spencer Strider +450

Zack Wheeler +800

Logan Webb +950

Yoshinobu Yamamoto +1000

Zac Gallen +1200

Max Fried +1300

Tyler Glasnow +1400

Blake Snell +1800

Justin Steele +2000

Aaron Nola +2200

Dylan Cease +2500

Jesus Luzardo +3000

Freddy Peralta +3000

Bobby Miller +3500

Chris Sale +3500

Mitch Keller +3500

