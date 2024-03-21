Springdale police officer resigns amid road rage investigation

SPRINGDALE -- A Springdale police officer, Sgt. Garry Jones, has resigned amid an internal investigation into a road rage incident earlier this month, according to a police news release.

When officers received a report of the incident and made contact with the parties involved March 6, they learned that one of the individuals was a police officer, according to the news release from the Springdale Police Department.

The department requested the Washington County Sheriff's Office investigate the incident to determine if any criminal charges are warranted. An investigation into the officer's actions is also being conducted, according to the release.

The Sheriff's Office investigation has been completed and turned over to the Washington County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, according to the release.

The department said the officer was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.