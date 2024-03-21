Steel Horse Rally to host meeting for volunteers

FORT SMITH -- The Steel Horse Rally will hold a meeting for all event volunteers at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Stagecoach Room at the Courtyard by Marriott, 900 Rogers Ave.

The rally team encourages anyone interested in volunteering before, during or after the 2024 event to attend this meeting. Volunteers must be 18 years old or older and have a valid photo ID -- and a great attitude -- according to the rally website and meeting announcement.

"Our volunteers do a plethora of different things," said event founder and President Dennis Snow. "Not only are they the fuel for the 2024 Steel Horse Rally, but all the rallies that we've had thus far."

Snow said volunteers can choose to work as security, an ambassador to out-of-town attendees, hospitality, merchandise sales and any other rally needs. There is also a possibility for growth for volunteers within the organization.

"We've had several of our core returning volunteers that have turned into team leaders," Snow said.

As a nonprofit event, the rally relies on volunteers. Profits from the Steel Horse Rally benefit the three selected charities. This year those charities are the Buddy Smith Home for Veterans, the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club and The Arc for the River Valley.