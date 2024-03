This week’s professional golf events

This week's professional events

All times Central

PGA TOUR

EVENT Valspar Championship

SITE Palm Harbor, Fla.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Innisbrook Resort, Copperhead Course (Par 71, 7,340 yards)

PURSE $8.4 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1.512 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks)

ARKANSANS ENTERED Austin Cook, Nicolas Echavarria, Taylor Moore

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 1-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday noon-2 p.m.; NBC, Saturday-Sunday 2-5 p.m.

DP WORLD TOUR

EVENT Singapore Classic

SITE Singapore

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Laguna National Golf Resort (Par 72, 7,420 yards)

PURSE $2.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $416,667

DEFENDING CHAMPION Ockie Strydom

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, today midnight-5 a.m., Friday midnight-5 a.m. and 11 p.m.-2 a.m., Saturday 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

LPGA TOUR

EVENT Seri Pak Championship

SITE Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Palos Verdes Golf Club (Par 71, 6,447 yards)

PURSE $2 million

WINNER'S SHARE $300,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Ruoning Yin

ARKANSANS ENTERED Maria Fassi, Stacy Lewis

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 5-8 p.m., Saturday 6-8 p.m., Sunday 2-5 p.m.

CHAMPIONS TOUR

EVENT Hoag Classic

SITE Newport Beach, Calif.

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE Newport Beach Country Club (Par 71, 6,821 yards)

PURSE $2 million

WINNER'S SHARE $300,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Ernie Els

ARKANSANS ENTERED John Daly, Ken Duke

TV Golf Channel, Friday 9-11 p.m. (tape delay), Saturday 3-6 p.m., Sunday 5-7 p.m.