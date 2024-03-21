Victim ID’d in March 16 homicide in Little Rock

Little Rock police on Thursday night identified a man killed last week in a southwest Little Rock neighborhood.

Leonard Jones, 30, was fatally shot near 7100 Lancaster Road early Saturday, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

In an earlier post on X, formerly Twitter, police said officers who went to the scene at 2:19 a.m. found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died due to his injuries, police said in the post.

No further details about the shooting were available Thursday night. Police had yet to publicly identify as suspect in the slaying.