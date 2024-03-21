WATCH: Arkansas teen wins $20K after making half-court shot at Oklahoma City Thunder game

Cody Hoover told www.nba.com/thunder/ that his parents surprised him with Oklahoma City Thunder tickets for his high school senior night, and that he never expected how bountiful a trip it would become.

Hoover, 18, of Mount Vernon in Faulkner County is getting national attention on social media after he won $20,000 for making a half-court shot during intermission at the Thunder game Wednesday night.

“I went, took the shot, sink it,” said Hoover — who played on his high school team, Mt. Vernon-Enola Warhawks — in a brief interview on the Thunder website. “I was speechless.”

He and his father embraced after the winning shot.

"All I could see was, it went in the net," said Cody's father, Joseph Hoover. "I mean, there was nothing but net."
















