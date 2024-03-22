Benton officials investigating after dog found with foam covering eyes

The city of Benton and Benton Animal Services are seeking any information related to a dog that was found Wednesday with spray-foam covering its eyes.

Animal Services received a call that a young mixed-breed dog was wandering and lying down on the side of Whitewood Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the dog laying on the side of the road with the foam completely covering its eyes.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian, who was able to remove the spray foam with no apparent damage to the dog’s vision or face.

The dog is currently under supervision at the clinic and will be released to Benton Animal Services when the veterinarian gives the all clear for any other health issues the dog may have.

Anyone with any information is asked to call or email Benton Animal Services at (501)776-5972 or terry.parsons@bentonar.org.



