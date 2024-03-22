COLUMNIST: Hop into a humane Easter

Every spring, my local garden store puts out huge metal troughs full of chicks for sale. These tiny, fragile beings scurry about, chirping and flapping their wings, eliciting "aws" and--unfortunately for the chicks--lots of grabbing from passersby.

When I look at them, I'm overcome with sadness, knowing that most won't live to see their first birthday. Although Easter is a time to celebrate rebirth, renewal and new beginnings, for many chicks, ducklings and rabbits given as gifts, Easter marks the beginning of the end.

Careless people put them in baskets adorned with bows and snap a few photos to share on social media. For a week or two, these young animals endure the spotlight. Constant handling--especially by excited children, who may not be gentle--is stressful for these vulnerable babies and can break their bones.

Once the novelty fades and the realization of the work involved in caring for them sets in, people often neglect or abandon them.

Hatcheries ship chicks off when they're as young as 1 day old. Most buyers have no idea how to provide the specialized care they need, which includes using heating lamps, carefully controlling temperatures and ensuring sanitation.

Similarly, rabbits require far more attention than impulse buyers anticipate. They're voracious chewers, as their teeth never stop growing. They thrive on an endless supply of hay and plenty of space to roam and play and may become despondent when confined.

This Easter, celebrate new life by resisting the temptation to give live animals as gifts. Instead, stuff baskets with plush toys, which are cute and cuddly without the commitment; opt for books that teach children about chicks, ducklings and rabbits; or take young people on a hike where they might see free, wild ducks and rabbits living as they should.

Melissa Rae Sanger is a licensed veterinary technician and a staff writer for the PETA Foundation.