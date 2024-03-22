Dukes wrangle a win for coach

OMAHA, Neb. -- As his players celebrated around him after springing the first big upset of the NCAA Tournament, Duquesne Coach Keith Dambrot joked that they had refused to let their retiring coach reach "the promised land" with their down-to-the-wire win over BYU.

The promised land is a better description for the second round of the NCAA Tournament anyway.

Dae Dae Grant scored 19 points, including four clinching free throws in the final 10 seconds, and the No. 11 seed Dukes held on after blowing a 14-point lead in a 71-67 victory over the sixth-seeded Cougars on Thursday.

Jakub Necas added 12 points and Jimmy Clark III had 11 for the Atlantic 10 tourney champs, who won four games in four days there just to qualify for their first dance in 47 years, and now have their first win on the NCAA stage since 1969. The Dukes (25-11) will play third-seeded Illinois for a spot in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.

"I'm trying to retire," the 65-year-old Dambrot said, "but if we keep winning games, they're going to make me an old man."

The sweat-it-out ending Thursday would age any coach in a hurry.

The Cougars (23-11) trailed 46-32 in the second half before drawing even when Fousseyni Traore, who had struggled all game, slammed down the second of back-to-back baskets to knot the affair at 60-all with 1:45 to go.

Clark was fouled at the other end and made two free throws for Duquesne, and when Traore missed a floater, he got to the line again. Clark only made the first of two foul shots this time but helped tie up a loose ball after the second, and on the next play, the slick guard broke down the defense for a layup and a 65-60 lead with 26.9 seconds left.

Dallin Hall tried to give the Cougars a chance with four free throws and a deep three-pointer in the final 20 seconds, but Grant -- one of the nation's best foul shooters -- was stoic from the line to help send the Dukes into the weekend.

"Bust them brackets, baby! Bust them brackets, baby!" Clark roared as Duquesne headed back to the locker room.

Jaxson Robinson had 25 points for the Cougars, who have lost five in a row in the NCAA Tournament, the last four to double-digit seeds. Traore and Spencer Johnson added 11 points apiece, and Hall also finished with 11.

"Just a devastating day for us for sure," BYU Coach Mark Pope said, "and it's devastating because we lost, devastating because we won't move on, and most devastating because we won't get in the gym together again."

Indeed, the Cougars were bloodied and bumming for most of the game.

Hall took a shot to the face that left him with tissues shoved up his bleeding nostrils in the first half. Richie Saunders got an elbow to the midsection that left him doubled over on the floor. Johnson even lost a shoe while playing defense, and the Dukes took advantage of the opening for a dunk that helped them build a big early lead.

"We made them work for everything they got," Dambrot said.

Robinson, voted the top backup in the Big 12 this season, tried to keep the Cougars afloat with 12 first-half points, but Necas -- a Czech freshman averaging 2.3 a game -- countered with eight of his own to help Duquesne take a 38-30 lead at the break.

The pressure of the NCAA Tournament seemed to boil over in the opening minutes of the second half.

The Dukes' Fousseyni Drame got tied up with the Cougars' Noah Waterman on a rebound and both went to the floor, where they started to wrestle as official Pat Driscoll leaped between them. Driscoll was shaken up and both players got technical fouls, and that wound up foreshadowing a game that would be a fight all the way to the finish.

ILLINOIS 85,

MOREHEAD STATE 69

OMAHA, Neb. -- Marcus Domask posted the NCAA Tournament's first triple-double since 2019 and Terrence Shannon scored 26 points, helping No. 3 seed Illinois pull away from No. 14 Morehead State.

Domask had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. It was the first triple-double in the NCAA tourney since Ja Morant accomplished the feat.

Dain Dainja scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half as the Illini (27-8) shook off the pesky Eagles. Dainja went 9 for 9 from the floor and matched his career high with eight rebounds.

Riley Minix led the Eagles (26-9) with 27 points.

WASHINGTON STATE 66,

DRAKE 61

OMAHA, Neb. -- Isaac Jones had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Isaiah Watts' first three-pointer in three games gave Washington State the lead with 1:51 left and the seventh-seeded Cougars beat No. 10 Drake.

The Cougars (25-9) shot just 29.6% while trailing most of the second half, but Drake's season-worst 6-of-14 performance at the free-throw line allowed them to win in their first tournament appearance since 2008.

Drake (28-7) had its largest lead at 54-46 when WSU started its comeback.

IOWA STATE 82,

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 65

OMAHA, Neb. -- Milan Momcilovic looked nothing like a freshman while pouring in 19 points, Tamin Lipsey had 17 with seven assists, and No. 2 Iowa State used big runs to start each half to beat No. 15 seed South Dakota State.

Keshon Gilbert had 15 points and Hason Ward dunked his way to 10, helping the Cyclones (28-7) avenge an embarrassing first-round loss to Pittsburgh a year ago.

South Dakota State (22-13) showed plenty of gumption after allowing Iowa State to race to a 17-3 lead to start the game, cutting the deficit in half by the break. But the Cyclones blitzed the Jackrabbits to start the second half, too, going on a 14-5 run to pull away.

Zeke Mayo hit four three-pointers and had 19 points for South Dakota State.

BYU head coach Mark Pope watches as his team played against Duquesne in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)



Duquesne forward Dusan Mahorcic (0) drives on BYU forward Fousseyni Traore (45) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)



BYU guard Jaxson Robinson (2) drives on Duquesne guard Jimmy Clark III (1) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)



BYU guard Jaxson Robinson (2) celebrates after a three-point basket against Duquesne in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)



Duquesne forward Jakub Necas (7) fouls BYU guard Richie Saunders (15) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)



Duquesne guard Dae Dae Grant (3) is guarded by BYU guard Dallin Hall (30) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)



Duquesne forward Jakub Necas (7) celebrates after a three-point basket against BYU in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)



Duquesne forward Jakub Necas (7) shoots over BYU guard Richie Saunders (15) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

