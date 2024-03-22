Former Washington Post editor, former Arkansas Demcorat-Gazette publisher to speak at Clinton Center

The former executive editor of The Washington Post and the publisher emeritus of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will speak at the Clinton Presidential Center as part of the Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture series.

The event -- featuring Martin Baron, who wrote a book about his experiences as executive editor of the Post, and Walter E. Hussman Jr., chairman of WEHCO Media Inc., which publishes the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and other newspapers -- is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 9.

Baron is author of "Collision of Power: Trump, Bezos, and the Washington Post," an insider's view of the Post's evolution from a family-controlled business to a Jeff Bezos enterprise. Hussman was publisher of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette from 1991-2022. Before that, he was publisher of the Arkansas Democrat.

Baron will sign copies of his book after the lecture. People may buy the book for delivery or in-store pickup by visiting clintonmuseumstore.org/cproduct/14025/collision-of-power.

Organizers of the Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture ask people who want to attend to register at forms.clinton-foundation.org/view.php?id=950476, whether for they want to be there in person or watch via livestream.

The Frank & Kula Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture Series is presented by the Clinton Foundation, Clinton Presidential Center, Clinton School of Public Service at the University of Arkansas and AT&T.

The Clinton Presidential Center is at 1200 President Clinton Ave. in Little Rock.