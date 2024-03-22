LIVE! Music: Bridging Differences Series Offers Weekend Concerts

Bridging Differences: Music's Lessons 2024 series of concerts, workshops and lectures starts next week with a family friendly concert based on children's music from Ella Jenkins, "The First Lady of the Children's Folk Song."

Cristi Catt and Daniela Tosic from the group Tapestry will present a concert, "We'll Sing a Song Together: The Life and Legacy of Ella Jenkins" at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Fayetteville Public Library. On Monday, Tapestry leads a "How To" for Chamber Music at 3 p.m. in UA Music Building 335. On Tuesday, Patricia Shehan Campbell will present a lecture: "C(Ella)-Bration: Childsongs, Children's Song-Singers, and the Musical Enculturation of Us All," at 3:30 p.m. in the UA Music Building 335 and later that evening Tapestry will perform "Transcending Boundaries" at 8 p.m. at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center.

All events are free courtesy of the McIlroy Family Foundation Endowment in Visual and Performing Arts.

ELSEWHERE

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar -- March to August, 7 p.m. today; Avery Waltz, 7 p.m. Saturday in Eureka Springs.

Gotahold Brewing -- Southbound, 6 p.m. today; Mason Jar Revival, 5 p.m. Saturday; Tom Pevear, 4 p.m. Sunday in Eureka Springs.

Tontitown Winery -- Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Kevin & Murray today and Nothin'; Fancy Saturday in Springdale.

Mount Sequoyah -- Queendom with Babee Dee Hollywood, Jae Bizzle, Esther Reina, Love Moore, Shannon McGill, Dime and Kamjenx, 7 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

George's Majestic Lounge -- Nace Brothers, 6 p.m. and Ben Del Shreve, 8:30 p.m. today; Thru It All, Gardensnakes and Midnight Wagon, 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Vincent Neil Emerson and Blaine Bailey, 8 p.m. March 28 in Fayetteville.

The Grove Comedy Club -- William Lee Martin, today-Saturday; Sunday Showdown, 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Lowell.

Neumeier's Rib Room -- Music starts around 6 p.m. with Sons of Turner, today; Stage Masters, Saturday in Fort Smith.

The Music Depot -- Akeem Kemp, 7 p.m. today in Rogers.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com