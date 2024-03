Two people were killed Wednesday when the vehicle they were in crashed into an unoccupied tractor-trailer on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Jeanetta Kubes, 40, of Crockett was headed north, near mile marker 39, at 1:20 p.m., when the 2022 Toyota she was driving left the roadway to the right and struck the truck, the report says.

Kubes was killed in the crash along with Tanya Mitchell, 55, of Paris.