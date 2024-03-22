Long shots send Kentucky home

PITTSBURGH -- Jack Gohlke has no illusions of going to the NBA. Guys who spend five years in Division II before transferring to a small D-I program with one NCAA Tournament win in its history typically don't head to the pros.

Don't mistake that practicality with a lack of belief in his abilities. Or those of his team. Gohlke and his Oakland teammates have felt all season they could hang with anybody on a given night.

Any given night turned into Thursday, when the 6-3 graduate transfer and the commuter school located 30 miles from downtown Detroit showed Kentucky and the country what it takes to win in March.

Confident at the start and cool at the finish, Gohlke made 10 three-pointers and scored a career-high 32 points as the 14th-seeded Golden Grizzlies delievered the first true shock of this year's March Madness, beating the third-seeded Wildcats 80-76.

"We've been a solid team all year," said Gohlke, who arrived at Oakland last fall after graduating from Hillsdale College. "We've won close games all year."

Just never on this stage. Yet it was the Horizon League champion Grizzlies and not the Wildcats of the mighty SEC who looked like they were prepared for the pressure of the one-and-done, anything-can-happen NCAA Tournament.

Gohlke's shotmaking gave Oakland some swagger early. His teammates picked it up late when Kentucky went to a box-and-one in hopes of slowing him down.

Horizon League Player of the Year Trey Townsend had 17 points for Oakland. DQ Cole added 12, including a three-pointer from the corner with 28 seconds left that gave the Grizzlies a four-point lead. Oakland never trailed over the final 14:32 to send the Wildcats and Coach John Calipari to another early tournament exit.

"To define their season and our season with this game, it's the sport we're in," Calipari said. "It's what we do."

Antonio Reeves led Kentucky with 27 points. Tre Mitchell added 14 and Rob Dillingham scored 10, but the Wildcats and their roster stacked with potential NBA Draft picks spent most of the night trying -- and failing -- to chase down Gohlke.

He made 10 of 20 three-point attempts, seven in the first half, to fall one short of Jeff Fryer's NCAA Tournament record, set in 1990 for Loyola Marymount. Gohlke's only other points came after he was fouled -- while attempting a three-pointer. Just another night for a player who appropriately wears No. 3 and had taken 335 shots from the floor coming in, 327 of them from beyond the arc.

"It's definitely a special thing, watching him just (make) three after three after three," Townsend said. "It gives us momentum and excitement to keep playing hard."

The Wildcats came in as 13 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but instead lost to a double-digit seed for the second time in three seasons. In 2022, it was 15th-seeded Saint Peter's that sent the Wildcats home. This time it was a team led by the longest-tenured coach in the country.

Greg Kampe has spent 40 years at Oakland. And until the clock hit zero, the 68-year-old Michigan native thought the biggest victory of his career had come in 2000, when the Grizzlies beat the Wolverines in the regular season.

There's a new No. 1.

"As soon as that horn went off, I changed my mind immediately," Kampe said with a laugh before turning a little more serious. "We led the whole game and every time they got the lead, we came right back. If we were pretenders, we would have folded. We're not pretenders. We believe we belong here."

Gohlke, who has the green light to take any shot from deep, won the Horizon League's Sixth Man of the Year award after averaging 12 points off the bench. He boosted his three-point total to an NCAA-leading 131 this season. Seven of his 10 against the Wildcats came during an electric first half that had the majority of fans at PPG Paints Arena on their feet and the Wildcats on their heels.

N.C. STATE 80,

TEXAS TECH 67

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Middlebrooks scored a career-high 21 points and 11th-seeded North Carolina State surged past sixth-seeded Texas Tech.

The Wolfpack (23-14), who won five games in five days in the ACC Tournament, won their first March Madness game in nine years behind Middlebrooks' boost off the bench and another bruising performance by center DJ Burns Jr.

The 6-9, 275-pound Burns finished with 16 points. Mo Diarra had 17 points and 12 rebounds for N.C. State, and DJ Horne also scored 16.

The Wolfpack will face 14th-seeded Oakland on Saturday, ensuring a double-digit seed will advance to the South Region semifinals.

Joe Toussaint led the Red Raiders (23-11) with 16 points, but Texas Tech made just 7-of-31 three-pointers and couldn't keep pace in the second half. N.C. State broke the game open with a 13-2 surge midway through the second half, highlighted by a pretty bounce pass from Michael O'Connell that turned into a dunk by Diarra and a soft running hook shot by Burns that made it 65-51.

