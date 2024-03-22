Alleviant announces

new Bryant location

Alleviant Integrated Mental Health said Thursday that it will open a new location in Bryant on Monday.

The location, at 3395 Arkansas 5 North, Suite 300, will be the Little Rock-based company's eighth in Arkansas, the company said in a news release.

Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Jessie Stuckey and Licensed Clinical Social Worker Brandon Wolfe, employed at Alleviant's Little Rock location, will see patients and clients in Bryant full time.

"This is a great opportunity and one we've been hoping to take advantage of for a while," Alleviant Founder and Chief Executive Officer Brian Mears said in the release. "Bryant and Benton are some of the fastest growing communities in Arkansas. We've wanted a presence in Saline County, and we're thrilled to finally have a location in Saline County."

Alleviant said it will host open houses at the Bryant location on April 4 and 25.

"This company was founded to improve access to mental health care providers, shorten appointment wait times, improve treatment protocols, and increase the quality of life for those suffering with mental illness," Mears said.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Head for Walmart's

Markets appointed

Walmart Inc. has chosen a new leader for its Neighborhood Market format after the retirement of former head Kelvin Buncum.

Kyle Kinnard, who works for Walmart U.S. as a senior vice president and general merchandising manager of the home category, will take on Buncum's role.

Cedric Clark, Walmart's executive vice president of store operations, announced Kinnard's appointment on Wednesday in a LinkedIn post. Clark didn't say when Kinnard will start in his new position.

Before Kinnard's work with Walmart U.S., he worked at Sam's Club for 22 years where he held a variety of leadership roles, including stints as senior director of operations in China and as president of Sam's Club Mexico.

"Kyle brings a deep-seated knowledge of operational transformation, item merchandising and inventory management," Clark said. "His international experiences will also help Walmart U.S. learn best practices from our strong international businesses."

Buncum worked for Walmart for nearly 13 years.

-- Serenah McKay

Arkansas Index ends

at 935.02, up 15.66

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 935.02, up 15.66 points.

"Sentiment remains positive as the S&P 500 index rose for a fourth consecutive day although technology shares underperformed as investors rotated towards the industrial and financial sectors," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.