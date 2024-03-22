Quick Pick: Table Talks March 27 lets artists come together for discussion

FAQ
Table Talks:
'The Art Of Mistakes'
WHAT -- Award-winning playwright Adrienne Dawes and hip-hop artist Eddie Canyon present "The Art of Mistakes: Key Learnings From Project Mistakes And Obstacles," for the monthly Table Talks: A Peer-to-Peer Conversation Series with a complimentary dinner prepared by Chef Nate Walls of Secondhand Smoke. Table Talks is a free monthly gathering featuring two local creatives who share their creative process and journey based on a given topic.
WHEN -- 6-8 p.m. March 27
WHERE -- The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale
COST -- Free; registration is required
INFO -- Registration link and more at themedium.art
UP NEXT -- Upcoming Table Talks dates at The Medium will be May 16 and June 26.