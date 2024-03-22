Quick Pick: Table Talks March 27 lets artists come together for discussion

FAQ

Table Talks:

'The Art Of Mistakes'

WHAT -- Award-winning playwright Adrienne Dawes and hip-hop artist Eddie Canyon present "The Art of Mistakes: Key Learnings From Project Mistakes And Obstacles," for the monthly Table Talks: A Peer-to-Peer Conversation Series with a complimentary dinner prepared by Chef Nate Walls of Secondhand Smoke. Table Talks is a free monthly gathering featuring two local creatives who share their creative process and journey based on a given topic.

WHEN -- 6-8 p.m. March 27

WHERE -- The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale

COST -- Free; registration is required

INFO -- Registration link and more at themedium.art

UP NEXT -- Upcoming Table Talks dates at The Medium will be May 16 and June 26.

Eddie Canyon blends southern hip-hop with tales of addiction, spirituality, and social commentary, aiming to provoke thoughtfulness and possibly even enlightenment. (Courtesy Photo)

