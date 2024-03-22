Quick Pick

Table Talks March 27 lets artists come together for discussion

March 22, 2024

by Monica Hooper

Adrienne Dawes is an award-winning playwright, screenwriter, and teaching artist originally from Austin, Texas. She received her BA from Sarah Lawrence College and studied sketch and improv at the Second City Training Center in Chicago. Her play “Teen Dad” was presented locally by Arts One Presents last November. (Courtesy Photo)
Table Talks:

'The Art Of Mistakes'

WHAT -- Award-winning playwright Adrienne Dawes and hip-hop artist Eddie Canyon present "The Art of Mistakes: Key Learnings From Project Mistakes And Obstacles," for the monthly Table Talks: A Peer-to-Peer Conversation Series with a complimentary dinner prepared by Chef Nate Walls of Secondhand Smoke. Table Talks is a free monthly gathering featuring two local creatives who share their creative process and journey based on a given topic.

WHEN -- 6-8 p.m. March 27

WHERE -- The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale

COST -- Free; registration is required

INFO -- Registration link and more at themedium.art

UP NEXT -- Upcoming Table Talks dates at The Medium will be May 16 and June 26.

  photo  Eddie Canyon blends southern hip-hop with tales of addiction, spirituality, and social commentary, aiming to provoke thoughtfulness and possibly even enlightenment. (Courtesy Photo)
  
  photo  Table Talks is a free monthly gathering at The Medium in Springdale. Guests get a bite to eat and then gather around two local creatives who share their creative process and journey based on a given topic. (Courtesy Photo)
  

