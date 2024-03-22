Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1%)

MEET 116-405 (28.6%)

LEE'S LOCK Willow Creek Road in the ninth

BEST BET Ruggs in the eighth

LONG SHOT Beautiful and Bold in the fifth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $60,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $32,000

ENCHANTED NILE** has been training well since a disappointing effort against better Jan. 1, and the two-time local winner has the speed and class to win. HONEY RUN has two poor wet track races clouding the fact she is a consistent and competitive mare on fast footing. SUNNY ISLE BEACH finished ninth as a post-time favorite at Turfway, but she is back on a dirt surface for a stable having a good meeting.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Enchanted NileZimmermanHartman5-2

7 Honey RunBejaranoHartman3-1

2 Sunny Isle BeachBarbosaShirer7-2

1 Indy AgainBowenWard4-1

4 MakemebelieveVazquezRobertson5-1

6 Simona's ChoiceQuinonezHornsby8-1

5 AlsanahBealmearRone20-1

2 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

AMERICAN ICON** pressed the pace at a longer distance when beaten two lengths at Houston, and he is dropping in price for a Hall of Fame trainer. KID SHELLEEN is taking a slight drop in class following a third-place finish, and he has consistently shown a strong late run in one turn races. PERMAFROST finished second at big odds just 12 days ago, while earning the field's fastest last race Beyer figure.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 American IconAsmussenAsmussen2-1

4 Kid ShelleenBorelBorel7-2

1 PermafrostBowenPuhl4-1

3 Mo TapTorresBroberg5-2

7 Lord GranthamBarbosaAltamirano12-1

8 SirBealmearRone15-1

5 ImpressorHernandezJordan15-1

2 Eight StraightPusacLoy20-1

3 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $7,500

TAKING CHARGE DESI*** pressed a fast pace while caught wide in a deceptively good third-place finish, and she had a useful subsequent breeze. ADIVA has been forwardly placed in consecutive wins, and she is spotted well in another conditioned claiming race. SHUTUP PLEASE was a winner at a higher claiming price in December, and she will appreciate a fast track after a pair of wet track races.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Taking Charge DesiFuentesWilliams9-5

3 AdivaAsmussenAsmussen7-5

1 Shutup PleaseHernandezDixon6-1

4 FuntimegirlQuinonezPrather8-1

6 NavagationalbeaconCastilloWilson12-1

9 Jeri DawnZimmermanMartin15-1

8 Queenies WayBealmearSimonovich20-1

7 Soddy DaisyPusacRufino30-1

2 Blondes Havemo FunChuanCambray30-1

4 Purse $115,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

HAPPY HAPPY** wore blinkers for the first time and responded with a clear second-place finish and two bullet subsequent works. QUEEN CLANCY showed speed when second-best in her only previous race around two turns, and she drew a favorable post position. MY FAVORITE GIRL has learned to rate and finish, but the improving filly takes on older rivals for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Happy HappyJuarezLukas5-2

1 Queen ClancyQuinonezVon Hemel3-1

6 My Favorite GirlEsquivelMcPeek4-1

2 Rose ParadeDe La CruzRufino7-2

7 K'antheiaVazquezMcPeek5-1

3 Two PoliticalBejaranoRobertson12-1

8 Tandi SueFuentesVon Hemel12-1

4 Haunted DreamWalesCombs30-1

5 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

BEAUTIFUL AND BOLD** finished fourth in an unusually fast conditioned claiming route March 3, and she has speed and is dropping in class. FEARLESS KRISTIE crossed the wire only a length behind the top selection, and she may have needed the race. FASHION IDOL defeated bottom level maidens by five widening lengths, and she is a repeat candidate if able to hold form.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Beautiful and BoldArrietaShorter7-2

3 Fearless KristieEsquivelContreras4-1

4 Fashion IdolJuarezStuart9-2

8 Legally LuckyTorresCalhoun3-1

9 Salsalita VerdeBarbosaMcKnight5-1

1 Texas TwinkiesBealmearBroberg8-1

7 ByzantineBejaranoMorse15-1

6 StealthespotlightVazquezWilliams20-1

2 Choctaw BlessingsHernandezWitt20-1

6 Purse $60,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, maiden claiming $50,000

BUSINESS AS USUAL** was compromised by a troubled trip as a 9-5 proposition March 7, and she has top connections and deserves another chance. WOWSERS had to overcome a poor break from the gate in a fast-closing second-place debut, and she looms a major danger with a quick start. SPACITYGAL was forwardly placed in a third-place debut, and horses typically improve in a second race.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Business as UsualSantanaBrisset5-2

5 WowsersQuinonezMilligan7-2

6 SpacitygalBealmearVance4-1

7 She's Not a JokeHernandezMartin9-2

9 Frosty ViAsmussenAsmussen6-1

2 Opposite the CrowdEsquivelContreras8-1

8 MieshaDe La CruzRone15-1

4 Honorable MischiefArrietaRosin20-1

3 Taker BackBarbosaHaran30-1

7 Purse $65,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $50,000

RITHM NIC** broke a beat slow in a fourth-place finish at a higher level, and he has enough speed to be in a striking position turning for home. SPEAKINOFTHEDEVIL has not raced since August, but he defeated $35,000 claimers last out at Saratoga and may hold a talent advantage. ABSOLUTE CHAOS was narrowly defeated at this price only two races back, and he carries less weight with a winning apprentice rider aboard.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Rithm NicLanderosJewell7-2

9 SpeakinofthedevilAsmussenAsmussen5-2

4 Absolute ChaosBealmearStuart9-2

3 Backside BuzzTorresVance4-1

5 Gold LuckArrietaGarcia5-1

2 BalsaHernandezCravens10-1

6 League of LegendsCourtFires15-1

7 Midnight MajestyBowenPuhl15-1

8 Triple ElvisEsquivelBlair20-1

8 Purse $50,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000

RUGGS*** is taking a significant drop in class following a troubled fifth-place finish on a sloppy track, and he figures to rebound under leading rider Cristian Torres. SAMURAI PRINCE appears to be working well for new and winning trainer Mike Maker, and he is dropping in class and has wet track ability. TROPIC STORM has finished third twice at the meeting while finishing behind a win machine (Jackman).

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 RuggsTorresMorse2-1

2 Samurai PrinceVazquezMaker9-2

6 Tropic StormHernandezDiodoro7-2

3 ThreefiftysevenZimmermanMcKnight8-1

10 Mean JakeyAsmussenAsmussen6-1

8 Tee BurnsBealmearHartman6-1

5 UpstrikerJuarezCombs20-1

4 Lightning StruckBarbosaGreen20-1

1 Royal ActBowenHaran20-1

7 Golden LunaCastilloJordan30-1

9 Purse $65,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, starter allowance

WILLOW CREEK ROAD**** won the Arkansas Breeders' at this distance last spring, and he appears to be sitting on a win following a strong second-place sprint stake finish. LOCHMOOR crossed the wire only a head behind the top selection in a sharp sprint tuneup, and he switches to the leading rider for his first try around two turns. NAVY SEAL has been sprinting competitively in similar company, and he has route experience and will appreciate a wet track.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Willow Creek RoadVazquezRobertson5-2

4 LochmoorTorresRiecken2-1

3 Navy SealAsmussenKnott9-2

2 MahomeyBealmearHewitt5-1

9 One Ten StadiumBejaranoMoquett8-1

8 ImplicatorHernandezBroberg12-1

6 Dinner At CrumpiesDe La CruzHornsby15-1

5 Man in the CanBarbosaMoquett20-1

10 Backgate RedEsquivelChleborad30-1

7 Promising ShoesCastilloHornsby30-1

10 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

POPULIST** appears to be the speed of the speed, and he races for high percentage trainer Robertino Diodoro for the first time. MARTINI BLU led into deep stretch in a useful route, and he may have needed the race following a long layoff. MOR BIG LEE easily defeated two-turn sprinters last month at Delta, and trainer Karl Broberg gets his go-to rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 PopulistHernandezDiodoro5-2

3 Martini BluBejaranoRobertson7-2

2 Mor Big LeeTorresBroberg4-1

9 Citrus BayDe La CruzTranquilino5-1

5 Risk ProfileAsmussenAsmussen6-1

11 Black StormBarbosaMoquett12-1

1 Violent GigiBealmearHaran15-1

8 Drill's Li'l ManPusacChleborad20-1

7 Morning SnowCastilloCravens30-1

10 Baba's BoyAndersonBahena30-1

4 Jim and JimHTorresBahena30-1