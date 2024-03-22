BASKETBALL

National Park College men reach NJCAA semis

The men's team from National Park College in Hot Springs advanced to the Final Four of the NJCAA Division 2 Tournament with a 83-74 victory over North Central Missouri College on Thursday at Danville, Ill.

The Nighthawks (29-1) led 49-39 at halftime and 55-39 with 18:32 remaining. But the Pirates went on a 21-4 run to take a 60-59 lead with 11:40 to go. Sophomore center Taylor Harrell scored a putback basket with 10:19 left to give NPC a 63-61 lead and the Nighthawks did not trail again.

Nakavieon White led the Nighthawks with 32, while Ja'Bryant Hill and Siddiq Canty added 17 and 11, respectively.

NPC will face either Davidson-Davie (N.C.) Community College or Des Moines (Iowa) Area Community College today at 6 p.m. Central in the national semifinals.

CBC men advance at NAIA national tournament

The Central Baptist College men's team reached the Elite Eight of the NAIA national tournament with an 84-79 victory over Oklahoma Wesleyan on Thursday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.

The 14th-seeded Mustangs (28-6) led 36-35 at halftime and stretched the margin in the final 20 minutes. CBC was 20 of 35 (57.1%) from the field in the second half.

Wade Williams (20), Sage Borbon (19) and Deshawn Corprew (18) combined to score 57 points for the Mustanges. Kyle Harding added 16. Kaleb Stokes led No. 2-seeded Oklahoma Wesleyan with 23.

The Mustangs will face Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) in the quarterfinals today at 1 p.m. Central. The Lions (29-4) are a No. 1 seed.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services