Three people arrested in connection with various charges in Washington County

ARRESTS

Fayetteville

Donald Mars, 61, homeless of Kansas City, Kan., was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Mars was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Thursday with no bond set.

Springdale

Gabriel Gonzalez, 35, of 2200 E. Mountain Road in Springdale, was arrested Thursday for stalking and terroristic threatening. Gonzalez was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Thursday with no bond set.

Billy Rieken, 59, of 19219 Sonora Road in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with terroristic threatening. Rieken was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Thursday with no bond set.