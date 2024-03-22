Urban Renewal Agency adjusts budget

During a recent meeting, the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency addressed its budget adjustments, necessitated by the failure of the 2017 sales tax to be extended. As a result of this outcome, the agency is implementing changes in its routine operations.

The tax expires at the end of September, but the agency is already wrapping up some of its work.

Executive Director Chandra Griffin informed the board that, with demolition work scheduled to conclude at the end of March, the allocated $75,000 for demolition will not be fully used. In response, Griffin proposed a budget adjustment of $17,000 for other expenses.

The West 33rd Avenue project, a new home development project, was approved in August 2023. The project is a collaboration between the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency and Home Again Pine Bluff, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rebuilding families through the construction of affordable housing.

The public-private partnership allows for the construction of a single new home in the 33rd Avenue and Plum Street neighborhood. The new home will be the first house in the city's upcoming ALICE neighborhood. ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, yet Employed. Families who live in Pine Bluff's metropolitan statistical area and meet the ALICE criteria can become eligible for full financing over a 30-year term through Simmons Bank.

This project is a significant step in the revitalization of the 33rd Avenue and Plum Street neighborhood and will provide long-sought affordable housing for families in Pine Bluff.

The purpose of the ALICE neighborhood, CEO of Go Forward Pine Bluff Ryan Watley said, is to increase home ownership in the city. The zone for the program borders 34th Avenue to the south, 17th Avenue to the north, Olive Street to the east and Hazel Street to the west.

Over the last three years, Home Again Pine Bluff has restored five houses on East Eighth Avenue. Their proposal includes starting a new project with $20,000 in liquid assets, $400,000 in real property valuation, a $50,000 credit line, and a $360,000 credit line pledge from FBT Bank specifically designated to construct three new homes in Pine Bluff.

Griffin said at the Tuesday gathering that there could be future items, such as piping related to the ditch closure, and that PBURA must have the land predeveloped according to the Development Agreement with Home Again.

The board approved the budget adjustment request.

The remaining $10,000 from the budget will be allocated to lawn care. Griffin stated that a lawn service must be hired because the demo crew is no longer responsible for lawn maintenance. She emphasized the need to allocate funds for property maintenance as some areas have ankle-high grass.

During the special meeting on Feb. 5, the board authorized a restaurant agreement with the Kreb Brothers Restaurant Store Agreement for the Sixth Avenue and Main Street project, as well as a contract for an architect and construction supervision of the go kart facilities.

According to Griffin, purchasing the equipment directly from the supplier will result in cost savings by avoiding additional fees. Taggart Architect conducted a competitive bidding process to select the restaurant equipment.

The board approved a request to waive competitive bidding for the contract for an architect and construction administration of the go kart track amenities, given that the initial RFP award was granted over two years ago.

In addition, the board accepted a $1 million grant from the Walton Family, which is specifically designated for the Sixth Avenue and Main Street Projects.

The meeting concluded with an executive session, the purpose of which was not disclosed.