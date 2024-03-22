Washington County justices of the peace support, but can’t approve, veterinary operation

Issue to be revisited in April after votes come up short

Today at 3:07 a.m.

by Tom Sissom

FAYETTEVILLE -- A majority of Washington County's justices of the peace voted to approve a conditional use permit for the Kindness in Motion veterinary services business, but there were not enough votes to approve the ordinance Thursday night.

