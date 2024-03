Hot Springs, circa 1910: Famous people were among many who visited Hot Springs in the early 20th century. Such was William Pinkerton (second from left), posed at Happy Hollow. His father, Alan, founded the Pinkerton Detective Agency in 1850. When his father died in 1884, William took over the agency, which developed innovative crime solving tools and an extensive mug shot collection.

