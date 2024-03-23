Boilermakers romp behind Edey’s effort

INDIANAPOLIS -- Purdue center Zach Edey took care of some unfinished business Friday night.

He made a little more history, too.

Edey produced the first 30-point, 20-rebound NCAA Tournament game since 1995 and emphatically ended the discussion about first-round March Madness exits by leading the top-seeded Boilermakers past 16th-seeeded Grambling State 78-50.

"You say this was a big stage but it's just basketball," Edey said. "I kind of came out, tried to set the tone, tried to play as hard as I could, tried to send a message to the team that we're here, we're ready, we're good, and mentally we're good. Send a message to the country that we're good."

The questions began 372 days ago when Fairleigh Dickinson became the second No. 16 seed to defeat a top seed, but the steely-eyed Canadian refused to let it happen to Purdue again.

The greatest scorer and rebounder in school history finished with 30 points, 21 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals in 30 minutes.

He went 11 of 17 from the floor and when he did miss, he often scored on putbacks or drew fouls. Defensively, he changed shots, gobbled up even more rebounds and constantly challenged the Tigers with his 7-4, 300-pound body. Purdue (30-4) held a 48-23 rebounding advantage, too.

Just how good was Edey? The last player with a 30-20 game in the tournament was Joe Smith of Maryland on March 18, 1995.

Edey, who could become the first back-to-back winner of national player of the year since Ralph Sampson in the early 1980s, is the first Division I player with 800 points, 400 rebounds, 50 blocks and 50 assists in one season.

"We played one of the best schedules in the country, we played in one of the best leagues in the country, so we've been challenged," Purdue Coach Matt Painter said. "This is what we know -- this is what we get judged on. But you can't forget to have fun, and you can't forget to go out there and compete and just lay it on the line. But like Zach said, it's a basketball game. We go out there and have some fun with it."

The Tigers (21-15) certainly didn't have much fun against Purdue or Edey.

UTAH STATE 88, TCU 72

INDIANAPOLIS -- Isaac Johnson scored 19 points, including 12 in a row early in the second half, and eighth-seeded Utah State shot 55% to pull away and beat No. 9 seed TCU and end a 10-game NCAA Tournament losing streak.

The Aggies (28-6) hadn't earned a March Madness victory since beating Ohio State 77-68 in overtime in 2001, and had endured opening-game losses four of the past six seasons. Players and Coach Danny Sprinkle have heard more than their share of questions about their March futility and were determined to end the slide once and for all.

Ian Martinez scored 21 points to lead the Aggies, who will face top-seeded Purdue on Sunday.

TCU (21-13) led most of the first half before the Aggies took the lead for good at 37-35 on Martinez's three-pointer with 3:22 left before halftime.

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) is fouled by Grambling State forward Malik Lamin (32) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)



Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer reacts after making a three-point basket in the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Grambling State in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)



Grambling State guard Kintavious Dozier (00) drives past Purdue center Zach Edey, left, in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)



Purdue forward Mason Gillis, left, fights for a loose ball with Grambling State guard Mikale Stevenson (3) and guard Jourdan Smith, rear, in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

