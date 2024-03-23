Five people arrested in connection with various charges in Washington County

Arrests

Fayetteville

Susan Long, 55, of 2404 Onyx Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault, terroristic threatening and public intoxication. Long was being held at the Washington County Detention Center Friday with no bond set.

Octavio Soltero-Luna, 26, of 800 Henryetta St., in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and a parole violation. Soltero-Luna was being held at the Washington County Detention Center Friday with no bond set.

Springdale

Justin Hudson, 24, of 770 S. 40th St. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with second-degree sexual assault. Hudson was being held at the Washington County Detention Center Friday with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Robert Ulrich, 38, of 5830 Highway 65 S. in Fort Smith was arrested Thursday in connection with rape/forcible fondling and second-degree sexual assault. Ulrich was being held at the Washington County Detention Center Friday in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Ronald Tully, 54, of 230 N. Thompson St. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated robbery. Tully was being held at the Washington County Detention Center Friday in lieu of $10,000 bond.