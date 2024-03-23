Great American Conference scores and schedule

SCORES AND SCHEDULE
All times Central and subject to change
FRIDAY'S GAMES
BASEBALL
Arkansas Tech 7, SW Oklhahoma State 1
Harding 3, NW Oklahoma State 1
Oklahoma Baptist 4-8, Southern Arkansas 3-2
Ouachita Baptist 16, SE Oklahoma State 4
Southern Nazarene 8, Ark.-Monticello 3
SOFTBALL
SW Oklahoma State 2-3, Arkansas Tech 0-0
Harding 4, NW Oklahoma State 2
East Central (Okla.) at Henderson State, ppd.
Oklahoma Baptist at Southern Arkansas, ppd.
SE Oklahoma State at Ouachita Baptist, ppd.
Southern Nazarene at Ark.-Monticello, ppd.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Arkansas Tech 6, Collin County CC 1
TODAY'S GAMES
BASEBALL
Ark.-Monticello at Southern Nazarene (DH), noon
Ouachita Baptist at SE Oklahoma State (DH), noon
NW Oklahoma State at Harding (DH), 1 p.m.
Southern Arkansas at Oklahoma Baptist, 1 p.m.
SW Oklahoma State at Arkansas Tech (DH), 1 p.m.
Henderson State at East Central (Okla.) (DH), 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Harding at NW Oklahoma State, 11 a.m.
Arkansas Tech at SW Oklahoma State, noon
East Central (Okla.) at Henderson State (DH), noon
Southern Nazarene at Ark.-Monticello (DH), 1 p.m.
Oklahoma Baptist at Southern Arkansas (DH), 2 p.m.
SE Oklahoma State at Ouachita Baptist (DH), 2 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Arkansas Tech at Tyler (Texas) Junior College, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY'S GAMES
BASEBALL
Henderson State at East Central (Okla.) (DH), noon
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Drury (Mo.) at Harding, 1 p.m.