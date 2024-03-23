Great American Conference scores and schedule

SCORES AND SCHEDULE

All times Central and subject to change

FRIDAY'S GAMES

BASEBALL

Arkansas Tech 7, SW Oklhahoma State 1

Harding 3, NW Oklahoma State 1

Oklahoma Baptist 4-8, Southern Arkansas 3-2

Ouachita Baptist 16, SE Oklahoma State 4

Southern Nazarene 8, Ark.-Monticello 3

SOFTBALL

SW Oklahoma State 2-3, Arkansas Tech 0-0

Harding 4, NW Oklahoma State 2

East Central (Okla.) at Henderson State, ppd.

Oklahoma Baptist at Southern Arkansas, ppd.

SE Oklahoma State at Ouachita Baptist, ppd.

Southern Nazarene at Ark.-Monticello, ppd.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Arkansas Tech 6, Collin County CC 1

TODAY'S GAMES

BASEBALL

Ark.-Monticello at Southern Nazarene (DH), noon

Ouachita Baptist at SE Oklahoma State (DH), noon

NW Oklahoma State at Harding (DH), 1 p.m.

Southern Arkansas at Oklahoma Baptist, 1 p.m.

SW Oklahoma State at Arkansas Tech (DH), 1 p.m.

Henderson State at East Central (Okla.) (DH), 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Harding at NW Oklahoma State, 11 a.m.

Arkansas Tech at SW Oklahoma State, noon

East Central (Okla.) at Henderson State (DH), noon

Southern Nazarene at Ark.-Monticello (DH), 1 p.m.

Oklahoma Baptist at Southern Arkansas (DH), 2 p.m.

SE Oklahoma State at Ouachita Baptist (DH), 2 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Arkansas Tech at Tyler (Texas) Junior College, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY'S GAMES

BASEBALL

Henderson State at East Central (Okla.) (DH), noon

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Drury (Mo.) at Harding, 1 p.m.