Vaughan Gething, who was the Welch economy minister from 2021-24, became the first Black leader of a government in the United Kingdom, as he was elected first minister of Wales.

Rally Runner, 44, a St. Louis Cardinals super fan who legally changed his name from Daniel Donnelly Jr., pleaded guilty to civil disorder for storming the U.S. Capitol while wearing red face paint and clothes during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Oscar Olea, a 38-year-old gymnastics coach of Key Biscayne, Fla., remains jailed while he awaits trial on charges that he groomed and sexually assaulted two of his students when they were 13 and 16 years old.

Emerald Wuertz, a former deputy city clerk for Ellisville, Miss., was sentenced to eight years in prison, with four years suspended, and paid $43,955 in restitution and fines on a charge of embezzlement for altering customers' cash water payments after they were entered and then taking the cash, state officials said.

Samuel Pasillas, 47, pastor of a Spanish-speaking church in Victorville, Calif., was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, as police say he paid nearly $40,000 to have his daughter's boyfriend shot in an October 2023 murder-for-hire plot in Riverside.

Carlee Russell, who claimed she was abducted last July after stopping her car in Hoover, Ala., to check on a wandering toddler, was given a suspended six-month sentence and ordered to pay more than $17,000 restitution on misdemeanor charges of false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident.

Jaremy Smith, 33, of South Carolina was charged with federal counts of carjacking resulting in death and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence stemming from the killing of a New Mexico state police officer, federal and state prosecutors announced.

Shail Patel, 29, was booted from an American Airlines flight in Tampa, Fla., and charged with one count of disorderly intoxication and two counts of battery after threatening to "take this plane down" in a tirade caught on video, according to an affidavit.

Heike Heubach, 44, was welcomed to the German parliament as its first deaf lawmaker, replacing Uli Grotsch, who took a newly created job as an independent commissioner for police issues.