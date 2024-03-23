Little Rock police investigating fatal shooting on Nandina Circle

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man early Saturday morning.

Officers found one male victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound after responding to reports of shots fired at 41 Nandina Circle just after 4:15 a.m., the department said in a post on X Saturday.

Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the department, said Saturday that the victim was an adult.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

"The Pulaski County Coroner responded to the scene and transported the deceased body to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy," the post said.

The investigation is ongoing.