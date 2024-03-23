Local sports roundup

Thursday's games

BASEBALL

CABOT 5, BENTONVILLE WEST 1 Cabot scored four runs in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie to beat the Wolverines in the Joe T. Robinson Invitational in Little Rock. Bentonville West scored the game's first run when Dalton Murphree reached in the third inning and scored on an RBI from Jonathan Viera. Cabot answered in the fourth to tie the game, and it remained 1-1 until the sixth. Murphree had two of West's four hits. Jacob Murray Murray led Cabot with two hits, a run and RBI and pitched the final inning with three strikeouts. Bryson Passmore had a hit and three RBI, while Parker Miller had a hit, run and RBI for the Panthers. Aden Velasquez scored 2 runs and pitched 6 strong innings with 7 strikeouts, 4 hits, 4 walks and 1 earned run.

BENTONVILLE WEST 9, MAUMELLE 2 The Wolverines scored three runs in the first and third innings to take an early 6-1 lead and rolled to a win in the Joe T. Robinson Invitational. Jonathan Viera led West with 3 hits, 2 runs and 3 RBI, while Dalton Murphree had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run. Alex Downing had two RBI and scored a run, while Nathan DeFries and Kadean Jacobs each scored two runs and had a hit. Blayne Elsey had a hit and an RBI. DeFries pitched three innings and allowed two hits, an unearned run and had five strikeouts. Elijah Nester had allowed one hit and one earned run in three innings. Blaize Ward had a hit and scored a run for Maumelle, while Chandler Eubanks had a hit and RBI. Charles Andrews drove in a run, and Alan Timmons scored a run for the Hornets.

GREENWOOD 7, BROOKLAND 0 Mason Moore earned the win in Greenwood's 2-0 win over Brookland in the Joe T. Robinson Invitational, allowing no runs and just one hit in 6 2/3 innings.

GREENWOOD 2, MAUMELLE 0 Grant Karnes threw six hitless innings against Maumelle, walking one and striking out six. Austin Mitchell earned the win with two scoreless innings, allowing a hit and striking out two. Zach Zitzmann and Austin Bercher scored Greenwood's runs, and Zitzman had two hits.