Male shot in leg south of I-630 in Little Rock

A male victim was shot in the leg near the Church's Chicken on John Barrow Road in Little Rock on Saturday evening, a police spokesperson said.

The shooting happened about 5:15 p.m. Saturday near the restaurant at 1500 John Barrow Road, Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said. He said the injury was not considered life-threatening.

The restaurant is about 1 1/2 miles southeast of the Interstate 430/Interstate 630 interchange.

The victim had not been identified publicly as of Saturday night. Police had also not released any information about a suspect or other details.