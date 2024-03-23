Prairie Grove planners OK permit for food court downtown

The Prairie Grove Planning Commission on March 14 approved a conditional use permit for a food court on this undeveloped property just to the south of the public parking lot behind downtown businesses on Buchanan Street. Jobin Kirik of Prairie Grove submitted the request for the permit. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Lynn Kutter) PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Planning Commission March 14 approved a conditional use permit for a food court that would be located to the rear of the south parking lot behind businesses in the downtown area.Jobin Already a subscriber? Log in!